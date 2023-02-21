The Groovy Number 'Show Me The Thumka' From Ranbir And Shraddha Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' Is All A Party Number

Bollywood's ace actor Ranbir Kapoor is now all happy as he bagged the prestigious 'Dadasaheb Phalke Award' in the 'Best Actor' category for Brahmastra movie. Even Alia Bhatt also won the 'Best Actress' award for Gangubai Kathiawadi… Ranbir's lastest movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is all set for a summer release and thus, the makers unveiled the peppy dance number, "Show Me The Thumka…" song and showcased the lead actors dancing their best!

Along with the makers, even Shraddha Kapoor shared the video song on her Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, she also wrote, "Thoda Latka Jhatka, Full-On Nain Matakka #ShowMeTheThumka Song Out Now!!! https://bit.ly/ShowMeTheThumka #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar in cinemas on 8th March."

The song is all amazing having Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor along with Dimple Kapadia and other cast of the movie. Being a party number the lead actors danced their best and made the song worth watching!

The earlier released trailer starts off by showcasing a glimpse of playboy Ranbir. He then starts flirting with Shraddha Kapoor but slowly falls in love with her. But the twist in the tale is, Shraddha actually wants a break-up and doesn't want to hold the blame. So, she moves close to Ranbir's family and then ditches him. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Ranbir will take his revenge on Shraddha…

The movie also has an ensemble cast of Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi!

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan and is produced by Ankur Garg under the Luv Films and T-Series banners. The movie hit the theatres on 8th March, 2023 on the occasion of the Holi festival!