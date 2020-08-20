The Shooting Of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ Movie Kick Starts In UK

Finally, Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie 'Bell Bottom' shooting got kick-started today in the UK. The flick's team left to the UK a few days ago and were in quarantine period for 14 days.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram and dropped this amazing news… He shared a video holding the clapboard and made us go awe with his 'Mask' avatar…

In this video, Akshay Kumar is seen holding the clapboard and doling out "Lights, Camera, Action…" making us await for the release. The shooting is going on taking all the precautionary measures and our dear Akshay is also seen wearing a mask.

Akshay also wrote, "Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action🎬Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It's a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck 🙏🏻

Even Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi also shared the same video and announced that Bell Bottom movie shooting has been kick-started today.

Lara Bhupati

This ace actress also posted the same video and wrote, "#And the show goes on!!!!"

Huma Qureshi

This Bollywood actress wrote 'ShubhAarambh' and shared the video adding 'Go Team' words…

Akshay Kumar, Lara Bhupati, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor will play the lead roles in this movie. Bell Bottom flick is being filmed based on a true incident that took place in the 1980s. It will make us witness the tale of an unforgotten hero…The movie which is based on true incidents is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukhh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.