The Tweet War Between Ajay Devgn And Kichcha Sudeep Ends With A Happy Note As The Misunderstanding Gets Cleared!

It is all known that the South movies like RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 have turned into blockbusters and minted crores at the ticket windows! They crossed Rs 1000 crores collections within 10 days and proved the mettle of Indian cinema worldwide! At the same time, Hindi movies like Jersey which is a dubbed one bombed at the box office. Thus people started speaking negatively about Hindi movies! Well, coming to Kichcha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn's tweet war, the 'Baahubali' actor doled out that Hindi is no more a national language in some trailer launch event and this became an issue as many websites and social media pages highlighted it! Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn couldn't take that statement and dropped a tweet to Sudeep!

It all started off with South Indian ace actor Kichcha Sudeep saying that Hindi is no more a 'National Language' at a trailer launch event… He said, "Someone said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I'd like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it's (the success) not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere."

Reacting to that comment, Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn dropped a tweet jotting down:

This tweet reads, "@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई, आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं? हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी। जन गण मन ।"

"@KicchaSudeep my brother, according to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man".

Then, once again Kichcha Sudeep put his point out replying to Ajay Devgn's tweet…

This tweet reads, "Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt, Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir".

He also wrote, "And sir @ajaydevgn, I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi. No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!! Don't we too belong to India sir."

With this tweet, Ajay Devgn thanked Sudeep for clearing the issue, "Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I've always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation".

Finally, Sudeep is also happy for receiving love from Ajay Devgn… He also wrote, "Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting wothout knowing the complete matter,,,matters. I don't blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason. Luv&Regards".

On the whole, the issue ended on a happy note and the matter got solved in no time! Finally, we are all Indians and hope that Indian cinema should rule the world!