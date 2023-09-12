‘The Vaccine War’ trailer: Inspirational story of Indian scientists

After the massive success of “The Kashmir Files,” Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is back with another exciting project “The Vaccine War.” The trailer of the film was dropped on Tuesday.



Going by the trailer, the movie tells the story of India’s fight against time to develop a successful vaccine for the epidemic Covid-19- Covaxin. The trailer shows Indian scientists working day and night under pressure situations to develop a successful vaccine that would help the country and ultimately the world battle the dreaded virus.

Based on real incidents, the trailer showcases the emotional trauma of the scientists during the period of their trials in the lab and the negative propaganda in a section of the media. It’s emotional and at the same time inspirational. The movie is going to show the sacrifices made by the scientists and others associated in making the vaccine.

The presence of noted actors Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi makes the narrative more appealing. Produced by I Am Buddha Productions, in association with Abhishek Agarwal Arts, “The Vaccine War” is gearing up for release on the 28th of this month.







