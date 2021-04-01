There Is No Change In The Release Date Of Kangana Ranaut Starrer ‘Thalaivi’ Movie

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to entertain her fans with her upcoming movie Thalaivi. Amid the surge in Covid-19 positive cases, most of the movies in Bollywood getting postponed. From Rana Daggubati's 'Haathi Mere Saathi' to Amitabh Bachchan'sChehre movie, most of the films' release dates are pushed ahead. But Kangana has decided to release her movie on the said date and also targeted Bollywood's ace producers once again with her harsh tweets.

Well, Bollywood's trade analyst TaranAdarsh tweeted that there will no change in the release date of KanganaRanaut's upcoming movie 'Thalaivi'.

Along with sharing the poster of the "Chali…" song, he wrote, "KANGANA: #THALAIVI NO CHANGE IN RELEASE DATE... The producers of #Thalaivi - starring #KanganaRanaut - are sticking to the original release date for all three versions [#Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu]: 23 April 2021... Meanwhile, the first song will be launched on 2 April 2021".

Well, KanganaRanaut replied to Taran's tweet and doled out,





KANGANA: #THALAIVI NO CHANGE IN RELEASE DATE... The producers of #Thalaivi - starring #KanganaRanaut - are sticking to the original release date for all three versions [#Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu]: 23 April 2021... Meanwhile, the first song will be launched on 2 April 2021. pic.twitter.com/9B4gtRL5KI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2021





This tweet reads, "They did everything to throw me out of the industry,ganged up, harassed me today Bollywood kethekedaars Karan Johar and Aadiya Chopra are hiding, all big heroes are hiding but KanganaRanaut with her team coming with 100cr budget film to save Bollywood (cont)".





They did everything to throw me out of the industry,ganged up, harassed me today Bollywood ke thekedaars Karan Johar and Aadiya Chopra are hiding, all big heroes are hiding but Kangana Ranaut with her team coming with 100cr budget film to save Bollywood (cont) https://t.co/LBU4UcUNRJ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 31, 2021





She further added, "History might just write in golden letters the woman who was the outsider step child,was destined to be their saviour,you never know life have many ways of amusing us,if this happens,rememberBullywoodchillar party never ever gang up on your Mother again क्यूँकिमाँमाँहोतीहै".

Through these tweets she once again targeted Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra and said, she is coming with her movie 'Thalaivi' to save Bollywood.

Well, as the release date is nearing, the makers have already dropped the teaser and trailer of this movie, now the video of "ChaliChali…" song will be out on 2nd April, 2021.

Kangana Ranaut is playing the titular role in this biopic. She will be stepping into the shoes of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayalalitha. 'Thaliavi' is being directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu VardhanInduri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Thalaivi movie also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Madhubala as MGR's wife, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.

This movie will get released on 23rd April, 2021.