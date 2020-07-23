Throwback Thursday: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Beautiful Image And Reminisces Her Outing

It's been 4 months since we are staying at homes. The Covid-19 pandemic is still spreading rapidly in the country. Thus even after the Government has given relaxations in the lockdown rules, people are sticking to their homes to stay away from this novel virus.

Our dear Bollywood stars are staying close to their fans through social media and are sharing their candid pics… Even a few actors are dropping their throwback vacation pics and reminiscing their happy times. Kareena also followed the same funda and made her fans go awe…

Being throwback Thursday, Bollywood cute diva Kareena Kapoor also dropped a throwback pic of her family and stated that she is missing her vacay time…





In this image, Kareena Kapoor is seen happily enjoying with her dear hubby Saif Ali Khan and little Taimur… They are seen posing to cams amidst picturesque riverside.

Kareena also jotted down a few words as hoped "All I ever need…" going with #Favourite Boys and #Take Me Back hashtags.

This post of Kareena has garnered millions of views and Bollywood actors like Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Amruta Arora dropped their heart emojis and shared their love to Kareena…

As film stars are stuck at their homes and shooting schedules being cancelled, the Coronavirus has taken away all the charm of the film industry. Even many ace producers are voting for OTT releases are theatres are shut down.



