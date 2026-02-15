Move Beyond Sectarian Divisions to Preserve Harmonious Legacy of Indian Islam: Khalid Naveed

Mahabubnagar: Khalid Naveed of the Youth Welfare Organisation, Mahabubnagar, has called upon Indian Muslims to rise above sectarian divisions and safeguard the harmonious character that has defined Islam in the Indian subcontinent for centuries.

Delivering his monthly lecture, Naveed emphasized that Indian Islam has historically been rooted in spirituality, inclusiveness, and cultural accommodation. He cautioned that the growing influence of rigid and divisive ideologies threatens to erode the shared and syncretic traditions that have long sustained the community.

He observed that while the identity crisis among Indian Muslims is often attributed to external political pressures, an equally serious internal challenge is unfolding — the weakening of local, inclusive traditions under the pressure of narrow interpretations. “The strength of Indian Islam lies in its ability to harmonize with India’s diverse cultural fabric. Treating this ‘Indianness’ as a flaw undermines its very foundation,” he noted.

Highlighting history, Naveed pointed out that Islam in India was never a monolithic or imported system detached from its surroundings. Instead, it evolved in dialogue with local customs, languages, and philosophical traditions. The Sufi movements of the medieval period, particularly the Chishti Order and the Suhrawardi Order, played a pivotal role in fostering spiritual engagement and social cohesion. Their khanqahs served as centers of dialogue and inclusivity, ensuring that Islam became part of India’s cultural and civilizational identity.

Naveed stressed that rigid sectarian approaches strip away the tools of coexistence and weaken the broader social fabric. He noted that shared traditions in language, poetry, architecture, and music historically created a common civilizational space where faith and culture coexisted without conflict.

Referring to the vision of Abul Kalam Azad, he recalled the concept of Muttahida Qaumiyat (composite nationalism), which viewed unity not merely as a political necessity but as a theological principle. Azad believed that Islam’s universal values could harmoniously align with India’s historical realities.

Concluding his address, Naveed reiterated that the future of Indian Islam depends on resisting both prejudice and puritanism. He urged the community to reaffirm its legacy of spirituality and syncretism, asserting that Islam in India has always flourished through pluralism and mutual respect.