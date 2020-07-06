Tillotama Shome Gets An Bizarre Wedding Proposal

Bollywood actress Tillotama Shome of Angrezi Medium fame has got a funny and unique wedding proposal by one of her fan… This Bollywood actress shared it on her Insta page and made us go ROFL.

In this post, Tillotama shared the screenshot of the funny wedding proposal…



"I love you Will you marry me for my whole life forever? I am virgin and vegetarian guy who always ready for RNA 16s sequence male virginity test, lie-detector narco-test, brain mapping test."

Replying to the proposal, Tillotama wrote, "Yeh kaisa shakahari mazaak hai bhai? (What sort of a vegetarian joke is this?) No thanks. Bye bye Tata bata alvida."

Well, this post garnered many views and likes… Tillotama was last seen in Irrfan Khan starter Angrezi Medium movie. She assayed the role of an educational consultant in the movie.