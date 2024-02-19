Tripti Dimri bags a Hindi biggie

In the realm of Indian cinema, the Aashiqui franchise has attained cult classic status, captivating audiences with its melodious tunes and heartwarming narratives. Following the success of Aashiqui 2, which featured Aditya Roy Kapoor and propelled Shraddha Kapoor to stardom, the anticipation for Aashiqui 3 has been mounting. The latest buzz in the tinsel town reveals that heartthrob Karthik Aryan has been cast as the male lead in this highly awaited installment. Adding to the excitement, the producers, T-Series, known for their blockbuster hits including Animal, have announced the talented Tripti Dimri as the female lead opposite Karthik Aryan.

Tripti Dimri shot to fame with her remarkable performance in Animal, securing her a coveted place in the industry spotlight. The decision to cast her in Aashiqui 3 marks a significant career move for the actress, signaling her ascent to more prominent roles in Bollywood.



The film is set to be a collaboration between T-Series and promises to deliver the same magic that endeared audiences to the previous installments. Aashiqui 3 is poised to blend soul-stirring music with a captivating love story, and fans are eagerly anticipating the on-screen chemistry between Karthik Aryan and Tripti Dimri.

As the project takes shape, the industry is abuzz with excitement, and fans are keeping a close eye on the developments surrounding Aashiqui 3. With the winning combination of Karthik Aryan and Tripti Dimri, this musical romance is poised to create waves in the world of Indian cinema. Stay tuned for more updates on this much-anticipated cinematic venture.