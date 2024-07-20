Triptii Dimri reflects on seven-year journey in Bollywood

It's been seven years since Triptii Dimri stepped into the world of cinema, and she has since tasted success with her work in films like 'Qala' and 'Animal'. However, there was a time when the actress, now affectionately known as the national crush, did not take herself "so seriously as an actor."

Triptii made her debut with 'Poster Boy' in 2017 and has subsequently featured in much-talked-about projects such as 'Laila Majnu', 'Bulbul', 'Qala', and 'Animal', earning her the title of 'National Crush'. Reflecting on her journey, Triptii shared, "It's been very exciting. When I started off, I did not know that I would be working with such great actors and directors because I never took myself so seriously as an actor earlier."

After her debut film, the actress left everything to fate. "I thought, 'chalo, ek film mil gaya. Let's see if I get another one or not'. But luckily, the stars were in my favor, and I landed an audition for 'Laila Majnu'," said the actress, who hails from Garhwal, Uttarakhand.

Triptii revealed that she did not initially go to the auditions for Imtiaz Ali's 'Laila Majnu', which was released in 2018. Instead, she was spotted by the film's casting director. "I was not there to audition, but the casting director found me. He said I looked Kashmiri and should audition for it, and that's how I got that film. That's when I thought maybe there is something for me here, and I should take it seriously."

The 30-year-old star confessed that she had no formal training in acting. "I never took acting classes. I had no concept of good, bad, or overacting. So, after the first schedule of 'Laila Majnu' wrapped, I enrolled in acting classes, and that's when I understood the world of acting."

A graduate of Delhi University's Sri Aurobindo College, Triptii expressed gratitude for her "overwhelming journey." She said, "I think it's been an exciting and overwhelming journey. The kind of love I get from fans of 'Qala', 'Bulbul', 'Laila Majnu', and 'Animal' makes you feel good... When you start working on a project, you want people to associate with the characters you play. When that happens, it makes me feel really good."

Things took a positive turn for Triptii in 2023 after she featured in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal', which earned her the title of "National Crush." When asked about the title, Triptii responded, "More than the tag, it is love. It feels wonderful because, as I have said, whenever you do a project, you want people to look at you and remember you and the character names."

The actress appreciates the recognition and the love she receives from her fans, saying, "This love keeps you motivated as an actor. It makes you want to work harder on your craft so that you can keep making people believe in you, which is something important."

Triptii's latest release is 'Bad Newz' with Ammy Virk and Vicky Kaushal. This comedy marks a departure from her usual dramatic roles. Speaking about the challenge of comedy, Triptii said, "As an actor, I feel it is very difficult to crack. It's my first time doing comedy, and I was very nervous initially because first times are always difficult. I was excited as well because, as an actor, I always want to try different things."

Triptii emphasized that she doesn't want to stay in a "comfort zone." She explained, "If you keep doing similar things, you find your comfort zone there. If you are in your comfort zone, there is no scope for growth."

The actress is looking forward to exploring new genres and continuing her journey in the film industry with the same passion and dedication that has brought her this far.