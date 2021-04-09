Urmila Matondkar requests Centre to supply vaccine to Maharashtra

Actress and Shiv Sena politician Urmila Matondkar on Thursday urged the central government to send more vaccines to Maharashtra, saying there was a shortage of supply in the State.

Urmila said that Maharashtra is receiving a low supply of vaccine despite being the most affected state in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

"#Maharashtra is worst hit with #COVID19 and yet we've received the least #vaccine supply. There will be plenty of time to play politics. Now is the time to rise above it. So request centre govt to please supply vaccine to our state. #MaharashtraNeedsVaccine," the actress-politician tweeted.





"It is sad shocking n disheartening to see the opposition in #Maharashtra keeping an alarming silence over such a serious issue. #MaharashtraNeedsVaccine," Urmila expressed in a separate tweet.





Her tweet comes at a time when Maharashtra reported 59,907 new Covid-19 cases in the highest ever single-day spike on Wednesday. The state also reported the highest single-day death count due to coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, with 322 fatalities. Out of the new cases, Pune shared the highest with 11,023 cases, followed by Mumbai at 10,428.