  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Vaani Kapoor eager for all her films to come out

Vaani Kapoor
x

Vaani Kapoor 

Highlights

Vaani Kapoor has two films lined up for release now "Shamshera" and "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", and the actress says she is looking forward eagerly for her films to come out.

Vaani Kapoor has two films lined up for release now "Shamshera" and "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", and the actress says she is looking forward eagerly for her films to come out.

"I am just eager for all my films to come out and theatres to open and have 100 per cent occupancy because I personally also feel.... I have good films in hand and I love my movies and I am just hoping people can watch them," Vaani, whose latest release is "Bell Bottom", says Vaani.

The 33-year-old actress is hopeful that people will like "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, and the Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Shamshera'.

"I am trying not to take any pressure and hope that these films work. That's all," said the actress.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X