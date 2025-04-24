Varun Dhawan: The Energetic Charmer of Bollywood

If there’s one person who lights up the screen with energy, charm and amazing dance moves, then the one name that comes to our mind is Varun Dhawan. By completing a decade, Varun Dhawan has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. By proving his acting skills in popular movies like ‘Student of the Year,’ ‘Badlapur’ and ‘October’, Varun Dhawan has not only proved to be a competition for many actors but has also become the favorite face of many prominent brands.

As he celebrates his 37th Birthday on the 24th of April, let’s look at his decade-long journey in Bollywood, his best performances and how he evolved as an actor.

A Grand Entry into Bollywood

Varun Dhawan’s entry into Bollywood was nothing short of a dream. His grand entry into Bollywood with ‘Student of the Year’ directed by Karan Johar is a debut that only a handful of people received. For many debutants, this might be the dream debut movie.

Varun Dhawan is the son of the well-known director David Dhawan. Being the son of a famous director gave Varun an easy entry into the world of Bollywood, but it was his hard work and talent that earned him success and a huge fanbase. Varun Dhawan has done a wide range of movies from romantic comedies to thrillers, making him a versatile actor.

The Rise of Varun as The Dance King

If there’s one thing that sets Varun Dhawan apart from other actors is his dance moves. Be it freestyle, hip-hop, or Bollywood masala numbers, Varun Dhawan’s dance performances have always been a visual treat. Due to his freestyle and Bollywood dance moves he is known as the new age Govinda.

Fans still can’t forget his moves in ABCD 2, where he played a dancer with a dream. The movie not only highlighted Varun Dhawan in ABCD 2 as a passionate performer but also raised the bar for dance-based films in India. Varun worked really hard for this movie and had to go through intense dance training and physical transformation to do justice to his role as a dancer.

Varun Dhawan’s Versatile Bollywood Career

In his decade long career, Varun has had the chance to work with some amazing directors and actors and proved his talent through various genres of movies. Some of his outstanding performances are:

1. Badlapur (2015)

His role as Raghav in Badlapur proved that he is not just a chocolate boy but can also take up intense role. A major turning point in his career, Badlapur saw Varun take on a dark, intense role. His transformation into a grief-stricken man seeking revenge earned him critical acclaim and proved his range as an actor.

2. ABCD 2 (2015)

Varun impressed everyone with his dedication, and had to undergo rigorous dance training. He brought emotional depth to the role of a street dancer chasing redemption and glory.

3. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

Playing a carefree, lovable Delhi boy, Varun won hearts with his comic timing as Humpty Sharna. His chemistry with Alia Bhatt was loved by all. The role showcased his knack for light-hearted romance.

4. Student of the Year (2012)

Though this was his debut movie, Varun did not let the audience realise this with his confidence and charm in the movie. His charm, dance moves, and screen presence made him an instant heartthrob.

5. Sui Dhaaga (2018)

The audience saw a different side of Varun in Sui Dhaaga. As a small-town tailor chasing dreams, Varun shone in a grounded, understated role. His chemistry with Anushka Sharma and the film’s message of self-reliance stood out.

6. October (2018)

Perhaps his most different role till date, Varun played the role of Dan in October with a lot of emotion and simplicity. It was one of his most mature performances, and people praised him for showing how much he had grown as an actor.

From being the fun-loving boy next door to taking up intense dramas, Varun has come a long way. His screen presence has also gained him a lot of endorsements. Varun has time and again proved that he is not in Bollywood just because of his background but of his hard work and talent.