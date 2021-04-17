Vicky Kaushal Gets Tested Negative For Covid-19

It's happy news for all the fans of Bollywood's ace actor Vicky Kaushal. He is now totally recovered from the deadly Covid-19 and is all fine. He took to his Instagram, page and shared a smiling pic along with stating that he is tested Covid-19 negative.

In this pic, he is seen all smiling and jotted down, "Negative".



Well, it was on 5th April, 2021 Vicky Kaushal took to his Twitter page and shared that he got in contact with the virus and is getting treated through home quarantine method.

This post reads, "Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the essential protocols , I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by the doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe."



Even the Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhavan, Bappi Lahari and a few others got in contact with this deadly virus and got recovered too. As the surge in Covid-19 positive cases is heavy in Mumbai, most of the actors who are taking part in shootings are getting attacked with this novel virus.



Speaking about Vicky Kaushal's work front, his next movie 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' is being directed by Aditya Dhar and is being bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies banner. Vicky Kaushal will essay the role of 'Ashvatthama' in this movie who is the son of Pandavas and Kauravas guru Dronacharya. Ashwatthama is given the boon of immortality.



Earlier the director Aditya spoke about the shooting of this movie, "We will begin shooting in Europe, primarily the UK, and then head to Iceland. The final schedule will be in Mumbai. The plan may change depending on the Covid-19 crisis in these countries."