Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About Filming 'The Immortal Aswatthama' Amidst Covid-19 Challenges

It is all known that Bollywood ace actor Vicky Kaushal is coming up with his next movie 'The Immortal Aswatthama'. The shooting of this movie begun amid Covid-19 restrictions post lockdown.Vicky Kaushal will essay the role of'Ashvatthama' in this movie who is the son of Pandavas and Kauravas guru Dronacharya. Ashwatthama is given the boon of immortality.

Vicky Kaushal being the lead actor of this movie spoke to media and opened up about the challenges faced by the team during this pandemic time…

Speaking about shooting, he said, "normal comes with its own set of challenges.You have to test every single person, quarantine everybody, put them in bio-bubbles. The actor also pointed out that "there are several Covid-19 protocols to follow, and everybody needs to be cautious."

Speaking about vaccination, "Ultimately, the responsibility falls on [the production team] to make it happen without any trouble. And that isn't an easy job. But I think everybody is getting accustomed to it, trying their best to adapt. I hope by the time we start Ashwatthama, the pandemic will be much in control."

When asked about the movie releases on OTT platform, he said, "it's the producer's prerogative and he will be happy with the decision they take."

Finally, he concluded, "The year 2020 wasn't much about choice. It was about the logistics of a film on the production level, depending on finances involved, etc. So eventually, it's the producer's prerogative and I'll be happy with the decision they take."

Here is the first look poster of this movie…

In this poster, Vicky Kaushal is seen in the role of 'Ashatthama' holding the sword and praying to Lord Shiva. The giant image of Lord Shiva and an awesome glimpse of animated look of Vicky made us go jaw dropped. Along with sharing the poster, Vicky also wrote, "Overwhelmed and ecstatic!

On the 2nd anniversary of 'URI-The Surgical Strike' , the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama

Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of @adityadharfilms

#RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @soniyeah22".

'The Immortal Ashwatthama' movie is being directed by Aditya Dhar and is being bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies banner.

DirectorAditya spoke about the shooting of this movie, "We will begin shooting in Europe, primarily the UK, and then head to Iceland. The final schedule will be in Mumbai. The plan may change depending on the Covid-19 crisis in these countries."