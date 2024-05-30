CM Revanth picks Emblem & Song

Hyderabad: With just three days left for the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations organised by the state government on a grand scale on June 2, the state government has finalised the new State Emblem and the State song at the meeting attended by artists, writers, singers and music directors on Wednesday.

The Telangana song writer Andesri and noted musician and Oscar award winner MM Keeravani met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence in the city and presented the song with music in three different formats. The CM along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers as well as officials finalised one among them and asked the singers and music team to fine tune the song for its presentation at state formation day celebrations at Parade Grounds.

It is learnt the duration of the song would not be more than two minutes and the entire song would showcase the sacrifices of the Telangana martyrs and the unique cultural aspects of the state. The song is likely to have 13 stanzas in all while the first three would be on the sacrifices of the Telangana martyrs.

Noted artist Rudra Rajam has presented three emblem models and one among them was finalised by CM who discussed in depth along with some leaders and Telangana activists. The new emblem replaces some noted structures in the old one and gives a better display of Telangana’s identity.

Sources said that the new emblem would give priority to Telangana’s existence and its importance. Three languages – Telugu, English and Urdu are being used in the text on the emblem.

The new emblem would be unveiled by Sonia Gandhi at the formation day celebrations in Parade Grounds on June 2. Arrangements are in full swing to make the event a grand mega show.

Revanth Reddy is taking special interest to make the formation day celebrations a grand success since it happens to be on the occasion of ten years of bifurcation. The decennial state formation day celebrations would also witness a cultural carnival, laser show and fireworks in the evening at Tank Bund on the same day will add colour to the celebrations.