Lack of protective measures reason for road tragedies

Rajamahendravaram: Over286 road accidents have taken place in the East Godavari district and 104 people have lost their lives so far this year. As many as 309 people were hospitalised.

Safety arrangements should be made to prevent road accidents at black spots. Indications, warning boards, rumble strips, reflecting studs, thermoplastic road markings, speed breakers, and adequate lighting zigzag stopper boards should be installed at black spots. Traffic sub-controls, speed breakers, and signals should be provided on service roads.

CCTV cameras should be strengthened in black spot areas and service roads.

An accident-free environment should be created by keeping a watchful eye on the staff and taking appropriate precautions. Rs 25 lakh will be released by the Central Government for protective measures in the area identified as black spot. The state government also adds some margin money to it.

But these funds will come only if the authorities submit adequate reports on protection measures and take appropriate initiatives.

There are 24 black spots on national highways, 5 on state highways (SH), and 2 on other highways-- a total of 31 black spots were identified in the East Godavari district limits. Officials of Police, R&B, RTO, NHAI, and other departments jointly conducted surveys, examined the data, and identified these black spots.

Quarry Market Centre in Rajahmundry, Pottilanka Centre in Kadiyam, Kadiyapulanka Centre, Vemagiri Centre (four road junction), Bhulokamma Temple Centre in Dowleswaram limits, Horlicks Factory, Bommuru Junction, Hukumpeta Junction, Morampudi Junction, Kavalagoyi Centre, Lalacheruvu, Housing Board colony, Autonagar, Gammon Bridge Centre (Zero Point), Diwancheruvu Junction, Fruit Market, GSL Medical College Centre in Rajanagaram, Narendrapuram Junction, Kalavacharla Junction, East Gonagudem, Nidigatla Centre in Korukonda, West Gonagudem Electrical Office, Gammon Bridge Area in Kovvur, Khandavalli Centre, Rallamadugu Bridge in Kovvur Rural, Pullalapadu in Nallajerla, Errakaluva (Ananthapalli), Devarapalli Diamond Junction, Panchatantra Hotel Area (Yarnagudem), Krishna Palem, Bandapuram RMC Canal Bridge Down and other areas are included in these.

R&B, National Highways, Electricity, RTA, and Municipal Corporation departments play a significant role in taking protective measures at blackspots. Arrangement of road markings and boards is the work of those departments.

The police will arrange stopper boards and patrolling personnel at those places. However, due to a lack of coordination between the departments and laxity, protective measures are not seen at the black spots. New black spots are added every year.

The national highway between Gundugolanu and Kovvur is about 70 kilometres. This road is constructed as 4 lanes. Due to the good condition of the road, accidents are taking place due to reasons such as speeding, drowsy drivers and rear-end collisions with parked vehicles.

At Devarapalli Diamond Junction, there is a parking facility for 400 vehicles. There are dhabas and rest rooms. But they are still not launched. As a result, the vehicles are parked on the side of the highway and the staff are taking time off and resting. Here, cars hit parked trucks without noticing them.

As many as 77 accidents took place on this road in 17 months and 59 people died. The number of injured persons was 87. Devarapalli SI Srihari Rao said that they have organised awareness meetings in Yarnagudem, Devarapalli, and Gowripatnam villages on road safety and alerted the people and motorists.

Excessive speed of motorists is causing loss of life. Driving while sleepy, reckless driving, lack of awareness of traffic rules, driving under the influence of alcohol, wrong-way driving, overloading, vehicles not in good condition, and parking vehicles wherever they like are also causes of accidents on the highways.

District SP P Jagdeesh inspected the areas identified as black spots a few weeks ago and personally examined the conditions there. He alerted the staff on the measures to be taken to prevent accidents. Discussions were also held with officials of other departments on accident prevention measures. He made it clear that full measures will be taken to strengthen road safety.