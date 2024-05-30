MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th May 2024

No end in sight to Gaza genocide

Israel continues its strikes targeting Rafah and other places like Al-Mawasi in Gaza despite widespread international condemnation of the strike on a tent camp in Rafah and the acknowledgement of it as a ‘tragic mistake’ by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It carries out its strikes relentlessly in areas designated as ‘safe zones’ and ‘humanitarian spaces’ by the IDF. The genocidal war in Gaza is based on the principle that ‘might is right’. The Palestinians are left with no option but to meekly bear the brunt of Israel’s might. Still the Biden administration holds the view that Israel’s attacks have not crossed the red line and do not warrant the denial of ‘aid’ in dollars and munitions.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

***

It’s good that three more European countries, Norway, Ireland and Spain have recognised Palastine as a sovereign state. It will serve the Palastine cause at its most difficult times and build pressure on adamant Israel, which is crossing all legal, ethical and humanitarian limits in its war against Hamas. The decades-long efforts of Palestine with the support of majority members of UN couldn’t fructify in getting UN membership for that country only due to relentless opposition of a single country that is USA. The growing support from world countries should help the war torn Palestine to find its voice strengthened.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Mani Shankar yet again kicks up row

Mani Shankar Aiyar, a senior Congress leader, triggered a fresh controversy after he referred to the 1962 Indo-China war as an “alleged Chinese invasion”. As a purported video of an event at the Foreign Correspondents Club on Tuesday, where Mani Shankar Aiyar made the statement, started circulating on social media, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh pointed out that his party colleague had subsequently apologised “unreservedly” for using the term “alleged invasion” “mistakenly”, and that the party distances itself from the “original phraseology. Mani Shankar Aiyar, the man of controversies, opened up pandora box on the eve of election results.

Calicut Krishnan Ramani, Chennai

SRH made a meek surrender

“SRH, clear the last hurdle next time” (Edit, May 29) depicts great and poor plays displayed by this team in the total Indian Premier League tournament. Ultimately, SRH has disappointed the Telugu audiance specifically with its very meek performance in the final match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Travis Head’s consecutive ducks is unpardonable. Abhishek Sharma and others also lost control of their bats. We are least bothered how best they are in certain matches. In a crucial one, they most miserably faltered to rise to the occasion. Final success matters more than what hurdles come on the way. SRH made a self goal and lost 2024 IPL trophy.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

No takers for ‘Jumlas’ by Modi & co

We the people of India are fed up and had enough of “jumlas”. Modi & co completed 10 years in office and could not prosecute a single opposition leader till date, but for filing ‘cases’.!. The NDA Sarkar could not even get Vijay Mallya, Neeraj Modi, Lalit Modi, Mehjl Choksi and the like extradited to India from their foreign hideouts. Several tainted leaders of opposition parties have defected to BJP and are sitting pretty as there is no fear of CBI or ED raids, etc. Now after 10 years in office, Modi at the fag end of poll campaign vows to get back money looted by opposition leaders. I am reminded of the “jumla” dated back to 2014, about crediting Rs15 lakh into the bank accounts of all Indians after getting back the money stashed in Swiss banks and other black money havens. In 2016 Modiji went on to ask the people to hang him if he fails to bring back black money. I want to tell Modiji that we are not ready to be fooled once again on this score.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada