Sarkari school HM rolls out social media campaign

Hyderabad - Sircilla: In a one-of-a-kind promotion, Kadarla Suryanarayana, headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School at Vattemla in Rajanna Sircilla district has started a social media campaign with the help of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled tool to increase student enrolment in the State-run government school.

This is not the first time that Suryanarayana has come up with such ideas for the overall development of students. He came up with many initiatives including a humanity wall, a mock poll conducted in the school to make the students aware of the elections, etc. He firmly believes that students learn more by seeing and learning than by being told. To increase the enrollment at government schools, earlier also he had organised a campaign with a public address system.

Speaking to The Hans India, Suryanarayana said, “The main motto of this campaign is to increase admissions in government schools. I got the inspiration of taking the help of AI tool from my daughter, who is studying B Tech 3rd year at IIITDM-Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu. In her recent visit to Vattemla, she motivated and guided me on how to use AI to create a video.”

Elaborating on how the video was developed, he said that a virtual AI anchor, which is a computerised avatar was created to highlight the benefits of ZPHS, Vattemla and also other government schools across Telangana. “In the video, the AI anchor explains in Telugu the salient features of ZPHS such as English medium instruction, well-qualified teachers, mid-day meals, free textbooks, two pairs of school uniforms, digital lessons through the T-Sat channel and so on. The video has been uploaded on Facebook, Telegram, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) and also on WhatsApp, as I circulated it to my friends and also to higher class students in my school, so they can encourage students to enroll,” said Suryanarayana.