Rains a few more days away

The present heatwave in Telangana is likely to continue for another four or five days. The good news is that the south-west monsoon is set to hit the Kerala coast within 24-hour’s time and it may take another five days to enter Telangana. IMD predicts heavy rainfall which would be above the normal range in Telangana.



Generally, monsoon hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands during May 20. During the previous year, the monsoon had arrived later than the expected date.

But this time it is going to be different. With the formation of a low pressure area, there will be rains in different areas in the southern states.



IMD senior scientist Naresh Kumar told Hans India that already some parts of the southern states were witnessing pre-monsoon showers. The temperatures have gone up in northern India and the scientists have attributed this to the western disturbances and atmospheric conditions. However, they have predicted that the temperatures would cool down by two to three degrees with the low pressure area in the Arabian Sea.

The temperatures in districts in Telangana are also on the higher side. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the temperatures surpassed 46 degrees Celsius in some places like Peddapally and Jagtial in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

In places like Mancherial, Adilabad and others the temperatures recorded were above 45 degrees Celsius and the state capital registered a temperature of over 42.5 degrees Celsius.

The rains would bring cheers to the farmers, who will be starting their agricultural activities. Because of the delay in the monsoon during 2023, the farmers could not start the agriculture in June. This time with the El Nino effect weakening and with the La Nina effect there will be more rains than the normal rainfall, the IMD has predicted.