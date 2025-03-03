Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ Becomes 2025’s Highest-Grossing Film

Bollywood's historical action drama "Chhaava" continues its strong run at the box office, emerging as India's highest-grossing film of 2025. The Vicky Kaushal-led film has crossed the Rs 450 crore mark, solidifying its position as a major post-pandemic success. Kaushal is now Rs 5 crore away from reaching a significant box office milestone since COVID-19 disrupted the film industry.

Kaushal’s post-pandemic journey began with "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," directed by Laxman Utekar. The film managed to recover its budget but fell short of securing a hit status. Since then, Kaushal has taken on diverse roles, including a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's "Dunki." However, "Chhaava" has outperformed all his previous films, marking the biggest commercial success of his career so far.

Kaushal's post-pandemic box office earnings:

- "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" (2023): Rs 88 crore

- "The Great Indian Family" (2023): Rs 5 crore

- "Sam Bahadur" (2023): Rs 90.75 crore

- "Bad Newz" (2024): Rs 64 crore

- "Chhaava" (2025, 17 days): Rs 471.56 crore

- Total: Rs 719.31 crore

His cumulative box office revenue has surpassed Rs 700 crore in the post-pandemic era. With "Chhaava" still drawing audiences, Kaushal is inching closer to the elite Rs 1,000 crore club, a milestone achieved by only eight Indian actors so far.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s "Love & War," scheduled for release in 2026, presents another opportunity for Kaushal to join the ranks of Bollywood’s highest earners. While several major stars, including Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, have yet to reach this benchmark in the post-pandemic period, Kaushal’s trajectory suggests he could achieve it soon.

Actors who have crossed Rs 1,000 crore at the box office post-COVID:

- Rashmika Mandanna: Rs 2,820.14 crore

- Allu Arjun: Rs 1,533.97 crore

- Deepika Padukone: Rs 1,432.17 crore

- Prabhas: Rs 1,422.95 crore

- Shah Rukh Khan: Rs 1,415.64 crore

- Jr NTR: Rs 1,064.71 crore

- Ranbir Kapoor: Rs 1,011 crore

- Amitabh Bachchan: Rs 1,001.43 crore

Rashmika Mandanna leads the list, with cumulative box office earnings exceeding Rs 2,500 crore. Shah Rukh Khan was the first to enter the Rs 1,000 crore post-pandemic club.

Box office figures are estimates sourced from industry reports and have not been independently verified.