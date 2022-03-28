Vidyut Jammwal Is All Set To Star In The Biopic Of Phoolan Devi killer Sher Singh Raana

Bollywood's young actor Vidyut Jammwal is all busy with a handful of movies… He is in the best phase of his career and is now all ready to star in an interesting project. As biopics are trending in Bollywood, now, he is also all set to step into the shoes of Sher Singh Raana who killed Phoolan Devi. The makers dropped the announcement poster and title through their social media handles…

Even Vidyut also shared this happy new through his Twitter page treating all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the title poster, he also wrote, "It's time to be #SherSinghRaana! #ShreeNarrayanSingh @vinod.bhanushali @ranashersingh17 @bsl_films @matargashtifilms #KamleshBhanushali @the_vishal_gurnani @Vishaltyagi00 @Inkiam @hitz.music.official @abbassayyed77 @juhiparekhmehtaofficial".

The title poster is all interesting with a sand background and in the next pic he posed with the director and producer. Going with the plot, Phoolan Devi is known as the Bandit queen and she was killed by Sher Singh Raana. He also escaped from the jail and bought back the ashes of Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan from Afghanistan.

Speaking about the biopic, he also told, "'Sher Singh Raana' marks my first biopic. I think destiny connected the dots when the role of Sher Singh Raana came to me. I look forward to working with Vinod Bhanushali and Shree Narrayan Singh."

On the other hand, the director Shree Narayan said, "While Vidyut has conquered the action space, in this film we see him take on a character he has never attempted before".

Producer Vinod also spoke to the media and said, "Sher Singh Raana will shed light on a story that created a stir in India years ago. Audiences will witness Vidyut in a never seen before character and the vision Shree will bring on screen is definitely going to be gripping."

Sher Singh Rana is being directed by Shree Narrayan Singh and is bankrolled by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali and Vishal Gurnani under the Bhanushali Studios Ltd banner in collaboration with Vishal Tyagi and Mohammed Imran Khan of Matargashti Films.