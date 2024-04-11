Live
- 'Soil of martyrs' villages reveals Kashmir connection': PM Modi slams Kharge in Rajasthan rally
- Will Musk announce affordable Starlink internet service during India visit?
- Five feared drowned in UP canal, rescue operations on
- Cloud engineering a painkiller, not solution against global warming: Study
- LeT terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter
- Cong like rusted iron, says Defence Minister Singh in MP poll rally
- There's no BRS in the state and no Congress in the Central says DK Aruna
- Maybe Kishor will get to 90m before me: Neeraj Chopra
- IPL 2024: ‘Hopefully we will see him in action against CSK’, says Justin Langer on Mayank Yadav’s availability
- Raaj Kumar Anand shares his resignation letter,discussed 2 reasons for leaving AAP
Just In
War 2: Jr NTR to begin Shooting for his Bollywood Debut alongside Hrithik Roshan this Week
Jr NTR fans, rejoice! War 2 with Hrithik Roshan starts filming this week in Mumbai!
Jr NTR has his fans buzzing with excitement! His highly anticipated movie Devara, directed by the talented Koratala Siva, is set to hit theatres this October. This action-packed drama is poised to be one of the biggest releases of the year in Tollywood, the Telugu film industry.
But NTR isn't stopping there. He's also making a grand entrance into Bollywood with the mega-action flick War 2. Teaming up with the powerhouse actor Hrithik Roshan, NTR is sure to set the screen on fire. According to recent reports, filming for War 2 kicks off this week in Mumbai, with some intense action sequences planned between the two leads.
War 2 dives into the thrilling world of the YRF spy universe, where NTR will portray a skilled RAW agent. The film is helmed by director Ayan Mukherjee, known for captivating audiences with movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra. Adding to the excitement, War 2 is slated for release next year on India's Independence Day, promising a high-octane patriotic experience.
This news has NTR's fans ecstatic. After a two-year wait since the blockbuster RRR, they're eager to see him back on screen. Devara promises to be a thrilling ride this October, followed by War 2's action-packed adventure next year. And the buzz doesn't stop there. Fans can potentially look forward to another film with NTR, directed by the acclaimed Prashanth Neel, possibly arriving in 2026. All three projects boast impressive budgets and star-studded casts, making them highly anticipated events. With this exciting line-up, it's no wonder NTR's fans are counting down the days!