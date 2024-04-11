War 2: Jr NTR to begin Shooting for his Bollywood Debut alongside Hrithik Roshan this Week

Jr NTR has his fans buzzing with excitement! His highly anticipated movie Devara, directed by the talented Koratala Siva, is set to hit theatres this October. This action-packed drama is poised to be one of the biggest releases of the year in Tollywood, the Telugu film industry.

But NTR isn't stopping there. He's also making a grand entrance into Bollywood with the mega-action flick War 2. Teaming up with the powerhouse actor Hrithik Roshan, NTR is sure to set the screen on fire. According to recent reports, filming for War 2 kicks off this week in Mumbai, with some intense action sequences planned between the two leads.

War 2 dives into the thrilling world of the YRF spy universe, where NTR will portray a skilled RAW agent. The film is helmed by director Ayan Mukherjee, known for captivating audiences with movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra. Adding to the excitement, War 2 is slated for release next year on India's Independence Day, promising a high-octane patriotic experience.

This news has NTR's fans ecstatic. After a two-year wait since the blockbuster RRR, they're eager to see him back on screen. Devara promises to be a thrilling ride this October, followed by War 2's action-packed adventure next year. And the buzz doesn't stop there. Fans can potentially look forward to another film with NTR, directed by the acclaimed Prashanth Neel, possibly arriving in 2026. All three projects boast impressive budgets and star-studded casts, making them highly anticipated events. With this exciting line-up, it's no wonder NTR's fans are counting down the days!