What Can Be More Contagious Than A Smile Asks Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood's young actor Kartik Aaryan who always stays active on social media dropped another awesome sun-kissed image and asked his fans "What Can Be More Contagious Than A Smile". This post is creating a buzz on social media and making netizens came up with funny answers.





Kartik looked handsome in this random sun-kissed pic and is seen in all smiles. He also asked his fans, "What can be more contagious than a smile?". He sported in a white tee and awed us with his morning smile!!!

Well, this post garnered millions of views in just a couple of hours and Bollywood glam doll Janhvi Kapoor replied in the comments section and wrote, 'Corona'. Even small screen actor Arjun Bijlani agreed with Janhvi's answer.

Here are a few other quirky posts of Kartik Aaryan…





Here comes the mid-night workout pic of Kartik… He is seen full sweaty!!!





This is another random click of Kartik…

Coming to Kartik Aaryan's work front, he will be next seen 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' movie. This the sequel of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' movie which was released in 2007. The sequel will have Kiara Ali Advani as the lead actress. He will also be the part of Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' movie and share the screen with Janhvi Kapoor.