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When Sushmita Sen revealed she had already decided a name for her daughter before adopting Renee
In Short
Sushmita shared that she had decided that she would go to each child and call them by the name 'Renee', and that is how she ended up finding her daughter.
Mumbai: Actress Sushmita Sen adopted her first daughter, Renee, when she was only 24 years old. While talking abut her once with the veteran actress Simi Garewal on her popular chat show , she revelead she had already decided on her daughter’s name when she was just 18 years old.
Sushmita shared that she had decided that she would go to each child and call them by the name 'Renee', and that is how she ended up finding her daughter.
Telling the heart-melting tale of how she met her daughter, the 'Biwi No 1' actress said, “My logic was that I had to meet every single child and call her Renee. And the one who reacted would be my baby. Then, there was Renee, who was kind of sleepy, tired, and almost asleep. She just looked when we said Renee, and she just opened her eyes. She smiled and reacted to her name beautifully.”
However, Sushmita was later informed that the child she had picked was not physically fit and hence not 'fit for adoption'. Although this did not change her decision, she made her a part of her life as she was certain that little Renee was the one. “Till this point, nobody told me there was a health problem. After I said that this was the baby, they turned around and said 'but we have a problem with this child. She, from the time of her birth, has been in the hospital for four months. She has acute gastroenteritis and bronchitis, and because of the heavy dose of antibiotics, she was bumped into her six-month-old baby. Her nerves were busted. There are a lot of problems and she may not be mentally fit a year later'," the 'Arya' actress explained.
Once she had made up her mind, Sushmita called her parents and told them that she had finally 'found her Renee'. “Then, I called up my mother and father, at that point, and I said, “I found Renee.” For this child, she had no choice. She didn’t choose me; I chose her. But, down the line, I hope she chooses me back," she shared.
When Sushmita Sen revealed she had already decided a name for her daughter before adopting Renee
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