World Meditation Day: Dia Mirza And Sophie Choudry And Make Their Fans Know The Importance Of 'Meditation'

Today being World Meditation Day, Bollywood ace actresses like Dia Mirza and Sophie Choudry have shared a couple of beautiful pics on their Twitter pages. They also created awareness among their fans and doled out the importance of 'Meditation'. Every year i.e on 21st May, the whole world celebrates 'World Meditation Day' and when it comes to this year, as we all know how we are all suffering from the deadly pandemic Covid-19. Thus, to calm down the body and mind at a time amid the tough situation, meditation is one of the best ways.

Let us take a look at Dia Mirza and Sophie Choudry's posts…

Sophie Choudry





Happy #WorldMeditationDay .. The one thing we can't take for granted right now is our breath & our mental health. Stay well all of you 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/fyFyDQOJpq — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) May 21, 2021





Along with sharing her pic doing meditation, Sophie also wrote, "Happy #WorldMeditationDay .. The one thing we can't take for granted right now is our breath & our mental health. Stay well all of you".

Dia Mirza





Meditation is a super power i wish every person would discover. It is life altering. Whether I'm at work or at home,

P.s- image 1 is BTS #Kaafir, not real injuries :) pic.twitter.com/EZlZ7YZkAg — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 21, 2021





On this special day, Dia Mirza has shared a few pics from her Kaafir shooting location and was seen doing meditation. She was seen with injuries on her face. But she clarified that they are not the real ones.

P.s- image 1 is BTS #Kaafir, not real injuries :)".

She was happily listening to the music in one of the pics and other two showcased the picturesque beauty of mountains and waterfalls.

Speaking about Kaafir, this show is a Zee5 Original web series where Dia will be seen as Kainaaz Akhtar who spends 8 years in jail and also delivers her baby in the jail itself. She will be arrested for crossing the LOC. Well, the entire shooting of this web series is taking place in Himachal Pradesh.