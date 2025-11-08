Yami Gautam recollects asking for help from a Gen Z during ‘Bala’

Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released film ‘Haq’, once asked help from a Gen Z during the filming of ‘Bala’.

The actress spoke with IANS at a 5-star property in the Juhu area of Mumbai during the promotional campaign of the film.

During the conversation an old remark of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan was brought up. The actor had said that to get it right is the most boring thing that an actor can do, he was talking about the method actors. What he meant was an actor should allow themselves to go wrong because that is where the fun lies.

When the actress was asked if she identifies with that school of thought, she told IANS, “It is very subjective to each film, what is the character and how is your director looking at it. There are films where you are portraying someone, who probably is just walking around the corridor as natural as that. Sometimes you get characters which are far off from your reality like ‘Bala’, I played a TikToker, no chance I had and forget an account on TikTok, but I had no idea what TikTok was. Luckily, one day beforehand, I actually asked for help from a Gen Z, and told them, ‘Please help me’. Now that is a very different world, I will need to adapt myself to that world”.

She further mentioned, “My homework needs to be very specific, if there is a mispronunciation of any word, then how much should the sound of mispronunciation be correct, so it has to be that nuanced and balanced, whether it is there in the script or not. ‘Article 370’, again, it is somewhere between the lines. When I say ‘uninhibited’, I mean to allow myself to be as, to perform as freely as I can and yes, not hold back, not get conscious”.

“Sometimes we surround ourselves with certain things, which is a part of the process, so you have to let go of that, you have to surrender to the process, you have to surrender to the role”, she added.