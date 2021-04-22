Yami Gautam Speaks About The Surge In Covid-19 Cases In Mumbai

It is all known that the surge in Covid-19 positive cases in Mumbai has made the Government to go with a Janata Curfew. This made the shootings of small screen shows of movies go on a halt. Well, even many of the actors like, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Tara Sutaria and many others got in contact with this deadly virus. Well, Bollywood's young actress Yami Gautam also spoke to the media about the surge in Coronavirus cases and says health is important.



She starts off with saying, "Cases are spiking to another level. When we started off initially, which was Bhoot Police in November, there was a lot of anxiety. You don't know how it's going to go, it's unpredictable. Maybe because we were shooting in Himachal Pradesh, it was really controlled. Your work takes over the anxious emotions".



Well, Yami was in Agra for the shooting of Dasvi movie and she spoke about her fear when she is being back to Mumbai, "When I was a day away from landing in Mumbai, I was getting paranoid, if that's not a very strong word. Every day I was hearing about cases spiking.

Especially when you start hearing about your colleagues testing positive, almost every single day, you get very concerned," she continues, "But it was a commitment, and we were all together as a team. We can only take as many precautions as we can. In fact, whatever anxiety you're going through, you've to keep it behind while you're giving a take [on set]. The moment the director says 'cut', the mask automatically comes on."



She added, "Doing all these different projects is a culmination of all the times I waited patiently, and it paid off this year. I never imagined it'll all come to me during the pandemic, when we're in fear, literally fighting for breath in every way possible. There are a lot of emotions. I feel good, too, that they're all good scripts".



She concludes by saying, "Health is very underrated and undervalued. We're all concerned that if it looks right, then great, but what you're feeling, no one talks about it. If you have your health, you can pull off anything. That's what I'm really trying to make sure, how to keep myself rejuvenated and not look worn or burnt out."