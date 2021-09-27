Yash Raj Films Announce The Release Dates Of Bunty Babli 2, Prithviraj, Jayesbhai Jordaar And Shamsehra Movies

It isn't a rainy day but in terms of announcing the release dates of upcoming Bollywood movies, it can be called as a 'Flood'. Yes because from yesterday, the release dates of 14 movies have been announced. From the next minute of Uddhav ji's announcement of the re-opening of the theatres, the rain has started and it will continue too! Off late, the ace production house Yash Raj Films has dropped the release dates of its upcoming 4 most-awaited movies, Bunty Babli 2, Prithviraj, Jayesbhai Jordaar and Shamsehra.



Going with the statement, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari Wagh starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 will hit the theatres on 19th November, 2021.

Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj movie will be released on 21st January, 2022. This movie features Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in prominent roles.

Coming to Ranveer Singh's Jayeshibhai Jordaar, it will be released on 25th February, 2022. This movie has Tollywood Arjun Reddy's beauty Shalini Pandey as the lead actress.

Finally, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera movie will be out on 18th March, 2022.

Speaking about Prithviraj movie, Akshay Kumar will essay the titular role and Manushi Chillar will be seen as his wife Sanyogita. This movie is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. This movie has an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.

Coming to the crime comedy genre movie Bunty Aur Bubli 2, it is directed by Varun V Sharma and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. This movie has Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles.