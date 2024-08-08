'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Aditi Bhatia takes her furry friends for special grooming

Mumbai: Young diva Aditi Bhatia, on Thursday, shared a peek into the special grooming session of her pet dogs Murphy and Ollie.

The actress, who has 6.4 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and shared a video with her dogs. The snippet shows Aditi wearing a casual black tee-shirt and her pets are happily looking outside of the car's window.

The video has a caption: "Post grooming people watching."

In another story, Aditi is posing with 'Ollie' and wrote: "he's been a bad boy lately!!"

Aditi also uploaded a selfie of herself, with unicorn, flower, heart and teddy bear stickers all around her.

She wrote: "& I've been a bad girl, so much chaos in my life, forgot to take care of myself or be active on insta but trust me I'm going mad."

The last snap is a selfie featuring Aditi with Murphy and Ollie.

It is captioned: "Ok bye love u."

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old is best known for playing Ruhi Bhalla in the show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. The show which aired on Star Plus, was produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and starred Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Ruhanika Dhawan.

She has been a part of shows like 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann', 'Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna', 'Tashan-e-Ishq'.

Aditi also appeared in the movie 'Vivah', in which she essayed the role of young Poonam. The 2006 romantic drama, written and directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, featured Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, alongside Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Seema Biswas, Samir Soni and Lata Sabharwal.

She was also a part of 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', 'The Train', 'Chance Pe Dance', and 'Sargoshiyan'.

Aditi has also featured in 'Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza', 'Comedy Circus', and 'Khatra Khatra Khatra'.