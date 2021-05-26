Yuvika Chaudhary apologises for community remark in last video

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary apologised after the hashtag 'Arrest Yuvika Choudhary' started trending on Twitter. Yuvika drew netizens ire for posting a video featuring Prince on YouTube where she made a casteist remark.

In the video, Yuvika can be seen filming Prince as he gets a haircut. She refers to a certain community and says he looks like them. This led to the hashtag 'Arrest Yuvika Choudary' trending on Twitter.

"Hey #yuvikachoudhary you should be ashamed of your words. The people you addressed are actually keeping this nation presentable. They should be respected. You senseless people create chaos in society," a guy tweeted.

The actress has now posted an apology on Instagram.

She wrote, "Hi guys I didn't know the meaning about that word what I used in my last vlog. I didn't mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand, love you all."

Prince, too, took to his Instagram stories to apologise to fans.





