Yuvika Chaudhary apologises for community remark in last video
Actress Yuvika Chaudhary apologised after the hashtag ‘Arrest Yuvika Choudhary’ started trending on Twitter.
Actress Yuvika Chaudhary apologised after the hashtag 'Arrest Yuvika Choudhary' started trending on Twitter. Yuvika drew netizens ire for posting a video featuring Prince on YouTube where she made a casteist remark.
In the video, Yuvika can be seen filming Prince as he gets a haircut. She refers to a certain community and says he looks like them. This led to the hashtag 'Arrest Yuvika Choudary' trending on Twitter.
"Hey #yuvikachoudhary you should be ashamed of your words. The people you addressed are actually keeping this nation presentable. They should be respected. You senseless people create chaos in society," a guy tweeted.
The actress has now posted an apology on Instagram.
She wrote, "Hi guys I didn't know the meaning about that word what I used in my last vlog. I didn't mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand, love you all."
Prince, too, took to his Instagram stories to apologise to fans.