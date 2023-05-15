Live
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer: Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan Promised To Showcase A Hilarious Family Drama
- Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ trailer is out…
- The movie will hit the theatres on 2nd June, 2023…
Bollywood’s young actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are all set to showcase a hilarious family drama with their upcoming movie ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer and showcased a glimpse of hilarious family drama.
Along with the makers, even Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal also shared the trailer on their Instagram pages… Take a look!
Along with sharing the trailer, Vicky also wrote, “Iss baar, saari hadein hongi paar, jab divorce hoga sahparivaar. Dekhiye #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke Trailer, Out Now! In cinemas on 2nd June, 2023.”
Going with the trailer, it first showcased how Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal enjoy their initial stage of marriage and then fight for small causes and file for divorce. Although their family members try to solve the issues but they don’t accept. According to the sources, the couple try to take advantage Indian Government's flagship program Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). So, we need to wait and watch to know the exact reason behind their divorce.
‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the Maddock Films and Jio Studios banner. It will hit the theatres on 2nd June, 2023…