Zoa Morani Opens Up About Her Battle With Coronavirus

Zoa Morani who is a close friend of Bollywood handsome hero Varun Dhawan has completely opened up on her battle with the deadly Coronavirus.

Zoa and Varun are good friends and they know each other for almost 10 years. As Varun went with live chat on Instagram today, Zoa also joined the live chat with him directly from Kokila Ben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai and doled out her fight with this novel disease.

Zoa started with explaining her Corona symptoms… She said that she first fell weak with fever on 20th March and even her sister also fell ill with a mild temperature before Zoa. The next day itself Zoa found that she was also feeling feverish and faced weakness for first two days.

Then the cough attacked her after two days making it the situation get worsened. Although it was a different type of cough, they could manage until the sixth or seventh day. But then cough became more intense along with making it reach the chest.

When Varun asked Zoa whether the first day itself she knew about the Coronavirus, Zoa replied that the symptoms started slowly and until the sixth day they were controllable. Thereafter the cold was intense and eyes started feeling pain along with headache. The weakness made her more tired. But as she said she was hospitalized in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital immediately, she was feeling better within three days of the treatment itself. She also suggested that when we feel these symptoms it's better to get checked.

Varun further asked Zoa whether she was quarantined when she was facing these symptoms at home or not… Zoa told that she and her sister both strictly remained in their rooms. She further added that Shaza's (Zoa sister) symptoms stopped after 8 days but her fever was still there. Although they remained to rooms by keeping away their parents, her father Karim Morani was tested positive without facing any symptoms. Being self-isolated at home also made her father get contracted with this virus.

She ended saying people not to be scared as it seems like normal flu. She advised the people who face these symptoms to be tested immediately and be self-isolated as well.

Well, it was nice to open-up about her fight with the deadly Coronavirus… As Zoa said, Corona is treatable and is not that dangerous, we all need to be careful and self-isolated if symptoms are found. Getting the Corona test done will help in tons…

We thank Varun for making his fans know about his friend Zoa's condition and her fight with Corona!!!