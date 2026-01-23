Bengaluru second most congested city globally in 2025

Bengaluru: India’s IT hub, Bengaluru, has been ranked the second most congested city globally in 2025, with an average congestion level of 74.4 per cent, according to data released by Netherlands-based location technology firm TomTom.

TomTom’s 2025 Traffic Index placed Mexico City at the top, followed by Bengaluru and Dublin, the report said. The index evaluates cities worldwide based on average travel times and congestion levels, providing high-quality, publicly accessible data.

In Bengaluru, the average congestion level rose 1.7 percentage points compared to the previous year. Drivers covered an average distance of 4.2 km in 15 minutes, while a 10-km drive took an average of 36 minutes and nine seconds.

During peak hours, the average speed dropped to 13.9 kmph, the report added. Further, it identified May 17 as the city’s worst travel day, with congestion levels peaking at 101 per cent. At 6 pm on that day, congestion surged to 183 per cent, reducing the distance covered in 15 minutes to just 2.5 km.

Besides Bengaluru, six other Indian cities featured among the top 35 globally. Pune ranked fifth with 71.1 per cent congestion, followed by Mumbai (18th) at 63.2 per cent, New Delhi (23rd) at 60.2 per cent, Kolkata (29th) at 58.9 per cent, Jaipur (30th) at 58.7 per cent, and Chennai (32nd) at 58.6 per cent.

TomTom noted that the congestion levels, travel times, and speeds are based on anonymised trip data spanning more than 3.65 trillion km worldwide. The data was collected over the year from drivers in large metropolitan and central city areas, covering the entire road network, including major highways.