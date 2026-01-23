Magic Weaves helps women grow into entrepreneurs

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha said the Magic Weaves programme would help transform enthusiastic women from self-help groups (SHGs) into entrepreneurs.

He said the district would take steps to implement the initiative as part of ‘One Family–One Entrepreneur’ goal, creating new opportunities for women empowerment. He inspected the Magic Weaves programme being implemented at Erraballe in Mangalagiri of Guntur district, under the aegis of APCO on Thursday He interacted with Handloom and Textiles Commissioner G Rekharani and enquired about the features and objectives of the programme. Rekharani said the initiative promotes eco-friendly production by combining traditional handloom practices with value addition.

She said that currently, 30 orphaned children are being trained in cloth grading and in converting fabric into value-added products such as bags,pouches, garments, file covers, and medicine kits, creating skill-based livelihood opportunities.