Vijayawada set to relive Jan Sangh memories

Vijayawada: Vijayawada is all set to become the centre of a historic political and ideological recollection as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares to host a two-day programme on January 23 and 24 at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, recreating the memories of the 12th Bharatiya Jana Sangh National Session held at the same venue in 1965.

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh is expected to attend the inaugural day, underlining the importance being attached to the event. Several senior leaders, including Co-Organisation General Secretary Shiv Prakash, Union Minister of State for Law Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, and senior leaders Ram Madhav and Muralidhar Rao, are also scheduled to participate.

BJP State President PVN Madhav personally supervised the arrangements for the commemoration conclave at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday.

As the event coincides with the coronation day of Sri Krishnadevaraya, organisers have named the venue ‘Krishnadevaraya Nagar.’ Entry gates have been named after national heroes to reflect patriotism.

A special photo exhibition highlighting the achievements of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been set up to inspire visitors. Veteran Jana Sangh workers who witnessed the 1965 session are also arriving in large numbers, adding an emotional and historic touch to the conclave.