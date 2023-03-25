Bookings for Dasara movie are now open on Book My Show and Paytm

Nani's upcoming movie, Dasara, is expected to be his biggest film to date, both in terms of scale and release. The film has already generated a lot of buzz with its teaser, trailer, and songs, and is set to release on March 30th in multiple languages worldwide.

This will be Nani's first pan-Indian release, and the film is already creating a massive craze in the US, with pre-sales of over 100 thousand dollars. The film's Indian release began with bookings opening last night in the Telugu states, and the response has been overwhelming, with opening day bookings already very fast and huge. It is expected that Dasara will easily touch the 30 crore gross mark worldwide on its opening day.

Bookings for Dasara are now available on BookMyShow and Paytm platforms, with ticket prices ranging from Rs 175 to Rs 295 in single screen theatres and multiplexes, respectively.

In anticipation of the film's pan-Indian release, Nani has been promoting the movie in different parts of India, including Vizag, Chennai, Bangalore, Kochi, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad, with plans to promote the film in Jaipur today.

Dasara is written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, and produced by SLV Cinemas, with Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and Santhosh Narayanan composing the music. Nani has described the film as a complete mass-market commercial entertainer packed with great content, featuring an emotional hook and adrenaline action as its core elements.