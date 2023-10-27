Live
Just In
Blockbuster Tamil Movie 'Leo' Shatters Records with 461 Crores Gross Earnings
Thalapathy Vijay's action-packed movie "Leo," directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is dominating the box office. The film achieved a historic milestone by...
Thalapathy Vijay's action-packed movie "Leo," directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is dominating the box office. The film achieved a historic milestone by amassing a staggering 148 crores in gross revenue on its opening day, setting a new record for Tamil cinema.
As of now, "Leo" has outperformed Superstar Rajinikanth's "Jailer" and claimed the title of the highest first-week grosser in Tamil cinema history. "Leo" has accumulated an impressive 461 crores in global box office earnings, according to the production house.
While "Jailer" had a lifetime collection of just over 600 crores, "Leo" is poised to surpass this iconic Rajinikanth film in the coming days. There are reports suggesting that "Leo" is well on its way to becoming the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu, surpassing even "PS 1."