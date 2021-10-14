Box-Office Report: Aradugula Bullet disappoints big time!

Aradugula Bullet Movie Box Office Collections: Gopichand's long-delayed project Aradugula Bullet was released recently at the box office. The film is directed by B Gopal. Because of the financial crunch, the actor's film has been put on hold by the producer. Later, the makers decided to release the film on OTT but postponed it further.

After the theatres were opened, the film's producers decided to release the film in theatres. After the release of Seetimaarr, the makers of Aradugula Bullet released the film to cash the craze of the earlier film.

As per the reports from the trade, the movie only made 1.15 Cr rupees at the box office. Worldwide, the film's business is around 3 Cr and the film is not playing in many regions of the Telugu states.

The loss percentage is reportedly high and the makers are extremely disappointed with the film's failure.