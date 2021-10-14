Box-Office Report: Konda Polam encounters big losses!

Konda Polam Movie Box Office: Director Krish Jagarlamudi enjoys decent popularity in the Telugu film industry. He earlier made films Gamyam, Vedam, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Kanche, and NTR biopic. The director recently did Konda Polam with Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh. The film opened to a positive response but we hear that the movie did not meet with commercial success.

The film's performance at the box office is reportedly unimpressive. As per the reports, the film's business was around 8 Cr. So far, the film got only 3.5 Cr. With new releases, there is no chance that the film's investment can be recovered.

On the whole, the film can make only 4 Cr rupees at the box office. We hear that the producers will encounter a loss of 4 Cr which means the loss percentage is close to 50 percent.