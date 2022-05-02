  • Menu
Chiranjeevi's Acharya Got Disastrous Opening Weekend in India

Chiranjeevis Acharya Got Disastrous Opening Weekend in India
Highlights

The much-hyped film of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mega Power Star Ram Charan Film Acharya was released last Friday. Since its first show, the film has received very poor reviews from the audience as well as film critics.

The much-hyped film of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mega Power Star Ram Charan Film Acharya was released last Friday. Since its first show, the film has received very poor reviews from the audience as well as film critics. After finishing three days of run at the box office, the Koratala Shiva's film could only able to collect Rs 50 crores. The breakup of the box office collections of Acharya are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 32 crores

Saturday - Rs. 11.35 crores

Sunday - Rs. 10 crores

Total - Rs. 53.35 crores

If the film continues the poor collections at the ticket windows, the losses of the film would be more than 70+ crores making the film the biggest disaster in Chiranjeevi's career. The last two movies of Megastar since his comeback in 2017 did record-breaking business in Telugu states, but this film became a dud.

