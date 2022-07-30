Decent Start for Ramarao on Duty First Day Box Office Collections

Finally, Sarath Mandava's eagerly anticipated Telugu flick, "Ramarao on Duty," has been released in theatres. After being shown in more than 1000 theatres worldwide, Ramarao on Duty was able to fill about 670 theatres in its home market (AP-TG). The numbers of theatres in Nizam, Ceeded, and Andhra are 235, 120, and 315, respectively.

It collected Rs 2.82 crore in shares (or Rs 4.75 crore gross) from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana domestic markets. It received the most shares from Nizam for Rs 85 L, Ceeded for Rs 52 L, and UA for Rs 45 L. To become a success at the global box office, it must now make Rs 14.58 Cr.

Since all the most recent movies have failed at the box office, the film needs to pick up steam during the weekend to become a hit.