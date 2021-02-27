Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru A Box Office Hit Despite Controversies

Sandalwood actor Dhruva Sarja's latest outing "Pogaru", which gave rise to a lot of fury and controvarsy is back on track again. But the movie's box office collection has not been hit in any way despite controversies!

Dhruva Sarja, who spoke during the success meet, even shared about the whopping collections of Pogaru despite these controversies. "The movie budget was about 31 crores. As the days passed, the collections have only increased massively. When I asked the producer about the progress, he said that he would give the collection report itself. The producer is very happy now. When I asked how this was possible in spite of mixed reactions from people, he cited the example of song "Kharabu". In the begining they talked in a samilar fashion, then gradually the song gathered momentum. The Collection is good. Tamil people have branded the movie ok. But the Telugu version has fared very well," said Dhruva Sarja.



The movie has amassed a gross collection of about 45 crores. The team has said that it is likely to get a share of 22 to 25 crores for the collections during first week.

"Five members of the censor board will have censored this movie. If some people have noticed the controversial content has gone unnoticed by the censor board and the general public, there is nothing much we can do. It may be a lapse on our part. We might not have noticed it. Instead of dragging this controversy, we thought of approaching this matter with maturity. Hence we edited those objectionable portions. We have not hurt anyone deliberately. Kindly forgive us if you are hurt. If we go on cutting everything. Only the advertisement portion saying "I am Mukesh" will only remain. We do movies for the sake of people. But there was no need to blow this out of proportion," actor Dhruva Sarja rued.

"Even if I say anything now the matter will take a different turn.Why should we try to achieve what they don't like? We don't have such intentions at all. We have cut the scenes they have not liked. Let those who opposed us, go back and see the movie. They will like it. Ultimately, I don't want to tell that this has happened because of the conspiracy of some people. I am not that experienced in the industry. They have asked us to cut those parts and we have cut them," added Dhruva Sarja.

Negativity will be there everywhere. Everyone has the liberty to speak. They can spell out their opinions. We have cut these portions in all the languages. We wanted to portray the friction between demons and human beings differently. We have done what was demanded by the role. Our director has edited about 8 minutes length of this movie without affecting the story. The movie has come well," signs off Dhruva.