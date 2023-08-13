  • Menu
‘Jailer’ showing mass rampage at US box-office

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer “Jailer,” directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is creating a sensation at the domestic and international box office.

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer “Jailer,” directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is creating a sensation at the domestic and international box office. The movie has opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

According to the latest reports, the movie has grossed a solid $830K on its 3rd day. By the end of Saturday, Jailer made a massive $3.17 million over 3 days. Trade pundits are expecting that the movie will rake in more in the coming days.

“Jailer” also features a star-studded cast, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa Menon, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Sunil, and Yogi Babu. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and Sun Pictures produce it.

