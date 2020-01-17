Sarileru Neekevvaru 6 days box office collection report

Sarileru Neekevvaru is one of the exciting projects in recent times. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The movie performed well on the sixth day and created records in all the areas. The film collected an amount of 77 crores in both the Telugu states.

The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections in both the Telugu states on the sixth day. In all the areas, the film created a Non-Baahubali 2 record.

Nizam - 25.65 Cr

Ceeded - 11.35 Cr

Uttarandhra - 11.8 Cr

Guntur - 7.72 Cr

East Godavari - 7.23 Cr

West Godavari - 5.06 Cr

Krishna - 6.27 Cr

Nellore - 2.86 Cr

TOTAL SHARE - 77.94 Cr

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is produced jointly by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara. More details about the film will come out soon.