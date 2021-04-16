Vakeel Saab latest USA Box Office Collection Report

Tollywood: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is doing well at the box office in the Telugu states. Not just in the Telugu states, the film is performing well even at the overseas box-office. As per the buzz, the film has reached a gross amount close to 5.32 Cr.

If the current trade reports are believed to be true, the film has collected $8,311 on Wednesday. With this, the total film's gross has reached up to 5.32 Cr rupees.

The distributors in the USA are extremely happy with the performance of the movie at the box-office.

Directed by Venu Sriram, the film features Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla in the lead roles. Boney Kapoor and DIl Raju jointly produced the film. Thaman is the music director of the movie. The film released on Friday and has received positive reviews from one and all.