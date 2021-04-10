Vakeel Saab: All-Time record in Khammam

Vakeel Saab is one of the exciting movies in the theatres. Pawan Kalyan made his comeback to Tollywood almost after 3 years. The fans are thrilled to watch their favorite hero on the screen after a long time. The film has been declared a big hit at the box office too. On the first day of release, the makers are expecting big numbers. Meanwhile, the film created an all-time record in Khammam city.

As per the latest trade reports, the film did extremely well in Khammam. The film collected a gross of ₹30,31,452 /- rupees on the first day of release. The film released with 5 shows a day, in 5 theatres in the city. A total of 25 shows resulted in house-fulls.

The following is the breakdown of the same.

1. Srinivasa: 4,14,464

2. Vinoda: 3,61,512

3. Tirumala: 3,66,308

4. Nartaki: 3,53,580

5. Sairam: 2,85.588

5 benfit shows: 12,50,000

Total City Gross: 30,31,452

With this, Vakeel Saab emerged as the top film in the city.

The following is the list of top 5 films in the city so far, on the first day.

1. Vakeel Saab - 30 L (25 shows)

2. Baahubali: The Conclusion - 22 L (35 shows)

3. Sarileru Neekevvaru - 21 L (31 shows)

4. Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava - 21 L (24 shows)

5. Jai Lava Kusa - 20 L (27 shows)