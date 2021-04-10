Vakeel Saab movie first day box office collections report

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is currently doing well at the box office. The film released today and has created many records in multiple regions. The film unit is extremely happy with the performance of the film.



In Kurnool city, a total of 72 shows were held and all the shows turned out to be house fulls. From the morning show to the second show, all the shows resulted in good numbers.



When it comes to the Chirala region, Vakeel Saab registered a record at the box office for the opening day.



Santhi Theatre - 4/4 full - Gross: 3,88,968



Mohan Theatre - 3/4 full - Gross: 3,68,890

Suresh Theatre 3/4 full - Gross: 3,90,618

Total town day 1 Gross: 11,48,476=00

Previous best Baahubali The Conclusion - 11 Lakhs

We also came to know that the film was screened in a total 0f 55 shows in Eluru city and the result is housefulls. As per the trade buzz, the Eluru city gross has come over 36,66,965 rupees which also includes 11 Benefit Shows around 14.33 L).

