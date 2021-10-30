Watch The Trending Video Of An Ostrich Running On The Street

The internet is full with unusual news, and many of them will leave you blinking your eyes in bewilderment. One such occurrence was captured in the trending video at the streets of Pakistan's Lahore is sure to perplex you. In Lahore, an ostrich was witnessed frantically rushing down a highway. Passengers travelling down the same roadway captured numerous videos of the bird, that amazed all the netizens who viewed it. The incident happened on the Lahore Canal Road.



The trending video shows how the ostrich was running in between the busy road whereas people travelling in their own vehicles, who were passing by the ostrich were recording the moment.

Here is the trending video, have a glimpse of it:

Me running to catch the bus to work every morning!!! pic.twitter.com/RrFpzTfOkS — 🇵🇰EXTRA_Ordinary🇮🇪 (@Sur_ZAC) October 25, 2021



The trending video witnessing the ostrich that circulated within a short period of time gained over 80,000 views and a slew of comments. From introducing the ostrich to office workers rushing to reach the bus to inquiring about the bird's position, the ostrich has been a hit.

