Live
- BJP appoints Aravind Menon, Sudhakar Reddy as in-charges of TN
- One village volunteer killed, 4 injured in Manipur gunfight
- 'Will CRPF rule Kerala, what does he think?' Kerala CM takes swipe at Guv Khan
- Kharge writes to Mamata, seeks security for Nyay Yatra in Bengal
- Australian Open: Bopanna wins men's doubles title with Ebden, becomes oldest major winner
- Social media use may increase inflammation over time: Study
- Unlocking the Health Secrets of Desi Jaggery: A Winter Wellness Wonder
- 1st Test: India would be hoping to restrict England to less than 150, says Anil Kumble
- HAM-S core committee meeting underway, RJD offers CM's post to Manjhi
- 1st Test: Pope has played an absolute masterclass in how to play in this part of the world, says Root
Just In
‘Bramayugam’ all set to hit screens on Feb 15
Night Shift Studios is thrilled to announce the global theatrical release of "Bramayugam" on February 15, 2024.
Night Shift Studios is thrilled to announce the global theatrical release of "Bramayugam" on February 15, 2024. The Malayalam version of the film will have "Truth Global Films" as its overseas theatrical distributor, while in Kerala, Anto Joseph's "AAN Mega Media" will handle distribution. The movie, produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra & S. Sashikanth, is the maiden venture under the Night Shift Studios banner, a production house dedicated exclusively to the Horror-Thriller genre.
Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, "Bramayugam" stars the legendary Mammootty and boasts a talented crew, including Shehnad Jalal as the Director of Photography, Jothish Shankar as the Production Designer, Shafique Mohammed Ali as the Editor, and Christo Xavier providing the music. The film's marketing campaign has kicked off with the release of its soundtrack on various streaming platforms on January 26, 2024.
Night Shift Studios aims to bring captivating Horror-Thrillers to the audience, and "Bramayugam" is a significant step in that direction. The film promises a grand cinematic experience with an intriguing storyline and stellar performances. As the first production from Night Shift Studios, "Bramayugam" marks a milestone in the studio's commitment to delivering high-quality, suspenseful entertainment.
With anticipation building, the global release on February 15 is set to captivate audiences worldwide. The collaboration with experienced distributors and the renowned presence of Mammootty in the lead role positions "Bramayugam" as a must-watch for fans of the Horror-Thriller genre. The film's production values, combined with the vision of Night Shift Studios, promise an immersive and chilling cinematic experience for viewers.