‘Bramayugam’ all set to hit screens on Feb 15

Night Shift Studios is thrilled to announce the global theatrical release of "Bramayugam" on February 15, 2024. The Malayalam version of the film will have "Truth Global Films" as its overseas theatrical distributor, while in Kerala, Anto Joseph's "AAN Mega Media" will handle distribution. The movie, produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra & S. Sashikanth, is the maiden venture under the Night Shift Studios banner, a production house dedicated exclusively to the Horror-Thriller genre.



Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, "Bramayugam" stars the legendary Mammootty and boasts a talented crew, including Shehnad Jalal as the Director of Photography, Jothish Shankar as the Production Designer, Shafique Mohammed Ali as the Editor, and Christo Xavier providing the music. The film's marketing campaign has kicked off with the release of its soundtrack on various streaming platforms on January 26, 2024.

Night Shift Studios aims to bring captivating Horror-Thrillers to the audience, and "Bramayugam" is a significant step in that direction. The film promises a grand cinematic experience with an intriguing storyline and stellar performances. As the first production from Night Shift Studios, "Bramayugam" marks a milestone in the studio's commitment to delivering high-quality, suspenseful entertainment.

With anticipation building, the global release on February 15 is set to captivate audiences worldwide. The collaboration with experienced distributors and the renowned presence of Mammootty in the lead role positions "Bramayugam" as a must-watch for fans of the Horror-Thriller genre. The film's production values, combined with the vision of Night Shift Studios, promise an immersive and chilling cinematic experience for viewers.